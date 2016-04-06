DUBAI, April 6 Islamic Corporation for the
Development of the Private Sector (ICD) has launched a $300
million five-year sukuk that should price later on Wednesday, a
document from lead managers showed.
The transaction seems to have struggled to gain traction
with investors, having initially been earmarked to price as
early as Tuesday and sized as a benchmark offering --
traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
ICD, a unit of Islamic Development Bank, has "retained a
portion of the transaction", the document said without
elaborating.
The issuer has also set pricing at the wide end of the
125-130 basis points over midswaps guide range given on the
previous day, according to the document from arrangers on
Wednesday.
Noor Bank and Warba Bank have been added to the 10-strong
group of banks arranging the transaction: Bank ABC, Boubyan
Bank, CIMB, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, First Gulf Bank,
HSBC, Mizuho, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by David French, editing by David Evans)