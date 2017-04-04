DUBAI, April 4 Saudi Arabia's Islamic
Development Bank has set initial price guidance for a planned
five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk in the low to mid 40
basis points over mid-swaps, according to a document issued by
one of the banks leading the transaction.
The triple A-rated Jeddah-headquartered bank is likely to
price the Islamic bond on Wednesday, the document said.
Boubyan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB
Capital, Goldman Sachs International HSBC,
Maybank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered Bank are the
joint lead managers.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia. Editing by Jane Merriman)