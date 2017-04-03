BRIEF-SEBI says stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance of ICDR regulations
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, April 3 The Islamic Development Bank has mandated banks for a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.
The triple A-rated Jeddah-based bank has chosen Boubyan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners.
Subject to market conditions, the fixed rate benchmark sukuk issuance will be launched and priced in the near future, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Stock exchanges shall impose fines on cos for non-compliance with certain provisions for ICDR regulations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rz01Nm)
DUBAI, June 15 Dubai-based ride hailing firm Careem will step up expansion into new markets after raising $150 million from investors, including German carmaker Daimler and Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding.
MOSCOW, June 15 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday it was important that the central bank did not change Russia's key interest rate too sharply.