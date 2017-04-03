DUBAI, April 3 The Islamic Development Bank has mandated banks for a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.

The triple A-rated Jeddah-based bank has chosen Boubyan Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, GIB Capital, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, Maybank, Natixis, and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Subject to market conditions, the fixed rate benchmark sukuk issuance will be launched and priced in the near future, according to the document. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)