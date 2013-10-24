CAIRO Oct 24 Cairo-based Ridge Islamic Capital
plans to launch the first dedicated Islamic fund of funds in the
Middle East by the end of this year, with an initial capital
base of $150 million, a company official said.
The Bahrain-domiciled fund will invest across a pool of
sharia-compliant funds around the world; this is a rare format
in the Islamic funds sector, which has focused on single-manager
products.
Ridge Islamic, a unit of Angola-based Ridge Solutions, will
contribute $15 million to the fund's capital, said Ahmed Abdel
Ghani, executive board member and head of business development.
Islamic funds screen their portfolios under religious
guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and gambling, in
much the same way as socially responsible funds.
But the last few years have seen Islamic funds undergo a
shake-out, with Western firms pulling out of the sector as it
was hit by slumping equity markets and lukewarm investor
interest. In the last two years, about 88 Islamic funds have
been liquidated globally, mainly smaller and less viable ones.
The Ridge Islamic fund, which was initially slated to launch
in June this year, will be U.S. dollar-denominated and use
controls designed to limit risk, including exposure caps by
country, sector and asset class.
The rules will allow up to 20 percent of the fund's net
asset value to be allocated directly into sharia-compliant
financial instruments; up to 40 percent of net asset value could
go into cash and Islamic money market instruments.
The fund has a three-member sharia board with scholars from
Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Ridge Islamic was created last
year through the acquisition by Dubai-based Ridge Solutions
International Holdings of Egyptian asset management firm El
Rashad Holding.
