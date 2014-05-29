BRIEF-Dov Yelin reports 5.03 pct passive stake in Camtek
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
DUBAI May 29 The Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) said on Thursday secretary general Khaled Al Fakih had left the organisation to pursue other opportunities.
Al Fakih, a Lebanese-born commercial banker, had been secretary general since February 2012, overseeing one of the main standard-setting bodies for Islamic finance.
Deputy secretary general Khairul Nizam will take over his duties while AAOIFI looks for a new secretary general, the organisation said.
Set up in 1990, AAOIFI has issued a total of 88 standards for Islamic finance. Its membership includes more than 200 institutions from 40 countries, including central banks and regulatory agencies. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Larry King)
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
LONDON/EDINBURGH, March 16 Prime Minister Theresa May told the Scottish government on Thursday "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without knowing the result of Brexit talks.
March 16 Haitong International Securities Group Ltd