By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, Sept 18 Bahrain-based Islamic investment
firm Arcapita has become the first Gulf company to
emerge from U.S. bankruptcy under Chapter 11 rules, in a move
that could help clarify how Islamic finance is treated in
Western courts.
Arcapita's plan, which came into effect on Tuesday, will see
it transfer its assets into a new holding company which will
dispose of them over time to pay off creditors, effectively a
gradual wind-down of the firm.
"We expect to have a complete exit of the portfolio over the
next four to five years," a spokesman told Reuters. "Exits so
far have been better than expected, and the reorganisation plan
allows exactly just that in order to maximize values."
The case could prove to be a step forward for the Islamic
finance industry by offering a degree of certainty as to how
Western courts treat contracts and disputes that make reference
to sharia, or Islamic law.
Islamic finance follows religious principles such as bans on
interest and gambling, but Islamic law is not codified in legal
form and Western courts have often struggled over the treatment
of such contracts.
Arcapita's case was not straight-forward either. It filed
for bankruptcy protection in March 2012 with about $7.4 billion
in assets under management spread across the globe, as a $1.1
billion Islamic loan came due.
The portfolio includes holdings in 30 different investments
covering private equity, real estate, infrastructure and a small
portfolio of venture capital investments.
The U.S. court also had to approve a rare $350 million
debtor-in-possession financing from Goldman Sachs,
arranged to fund Arcapita's wind-down operations, which was
challenged by an Arcapita investor but eventually approved.
A search of court records in the Westlaw legal database
suggests this was the first time a question of a fatwa, or
Islamic ruling, had been presented to a U.S. bankruptcy judge.
Arcapita's filing in a U.S. court was an unprecedented move
by itself, in a region where debt workouts involve consensual
talks that end in maturity extensions, as creditors have little
recourse when dealing with insolvency.
The end to the 18 month-long proceedings, which some
analysts estimated could have stretched to three years, will
allow some secured creditors to recoup most of their money,
while creditors in the $1.1 billion loan are projected to
recover 64 percent of their cash.
Arcapita's creditors include Barclays, CIMB
, Royal Bank of Scotland, Standard Bank
, Standard Chartered and the Central Bank of
Bahrain - its largest creditor with $255.1 million owed.