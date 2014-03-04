By Bernardo Vizcaino
| SYDNEY, March 4
SYDNEY, March 4 The Australian Centre for
Islamic Finance has set up an advisory board to help local
businesses conduct sharia-compliant transactions, including
developing financing options such as Islamic bonds, the centre's
director told Reuters.
The three-member board is the latest sign the industry is
making headway despite Australia's lack of regulation catering
to Islamic finance, which follows religious principles such as
bans on interest and pure monetary speculation.
The centre's sharia board members might not have the global
name recognition as some of their Gulf-based peers, but
familiarity with Australian law would appeal to local firms,
said Almir Colan, director of the centre, an education and
training body.
"We need people who will be able to apply classical fiqh
(Islamic jurisprudence) principles within a modern context - the
increased complexity of financial products and commercial
transactions needs specialists."
The scholars have backgrounds in Islamic law and hold Islamic
finance degrees from Melbourne's La Trobe University, while the
board also aims to guide local Muslims on commercial matters.
"Their work will not be limited to corporate finance and
auditing for sharia compliance but will also serve the wider
community in Australia with regards to all issues regarding
finance and commercial transactions," Colan said.
Last month, Melbourne-based First Guardian launched an
Islamic pension fund in collaboration with local Muslim
organisations to tap the country's private pension system, the
world's fourth largest.
Sydney-based fund manager Crescent Wealth plans to launch an
Islamic fund investing in commercial property this year as it
continues to expand its range of products.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)