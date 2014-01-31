Jan 31 Bahrain's central bank will release a new
regulatory framework for Islamic insurance (takaful) this
quarter, in an overhaul of standards which the regulator hopes
will attract new business in a sector it helped to pioneer.
The kingdom has been a major hub for Islamic finance in the
Gulf, but in the last few years that role has been challenged by
growing competition from Dubai and Doha.
Bahrain already has takaful-specific rules but regulatory
refom could help it grab a larger chunk of the sector, which
Ernst & Young estimates will globally total $17.1 billion in
gross contributions by 2015.
The new rules, developed after two years of consultations
with the industry, cover the operations and solvency of takaful
firms, said Abdul Rahman Mohammed Al Baker, executive director
of financial institutions supervision at Bahrain's central bank.
They are expected to increase takaful firms' ability to
distribute surpluses to policy holders and dividends to
shareholders, he said.
"We are in the final process of the new solvency framework
for takaful. This will not only enhance the industry in Bahrain
but also have an impact around the world."
Addressing how takaful solvency requirements - a concept
similar to capital adequacy ratios for banks - are calculated
will help to ensure firms match the risks on their books to
their future obligations to policy holders, Al Baker said.
This is expected to provide greater clarity to the sector
while attracting firms to set up in Bahrain, he added.
"This is very innovative and very fair. It will make a big
difference for international players entering the market.
Solvency could change a lot of things, from liquidity to
profitability levels."
QARD HASAN
An alternative to conventional insurance, takaful is based
on the concept of mutuality, where a takaful operator sets up a
shareholders' fund to oversee and manage separate pools of money
contributed by policy holders.
But this relationship has raised concerns because of the use
of "benevolent loans", known as qard hasan, which shareholders
extend on a voluntary basis to plug any deficits in a policy
holders' fund.
The practice is criticised by some scholars as contradicting
Islamic risk-sharing principles; they say qard hasan is meant to
be used when a policy holders' fund runs out of money, rather
than to handle recurring regulatory deficits.
The abolition or replacement of qard hasan has long been on
the industry's agenda, but a broad consensus has not been
reached.
Bahrain's rules call for a new way of calculating capital
and replacing qard hasan with capital injections. Under the
proposed rules, total capital would include both the available
capital of the shareholders' fund and the net admissible assets
of the policy holders' funds, said Al Baker.
This amount would be compared to the solvency requirements
for policy holders' funds to determine excesses or deficiencies
of capital; any deficiency would then be addressed by capital
injections from shareholders instead of qard hasan.
Calculation of these amounts would require the endorsement
of the firm's sharia board and board of directors, while
distribution of surpluses from policy holders' funds would also
need central bank approval.
In addition, the new rules require financial reporting by
takaful firms annually rather than once every three years,
restrict the use of performance fees, and introduce the concept
of earmarked assets.
Earmarked assets are defined as high-quality and highly
liquid assets specifically allocated in the shareholders' fund
to strengthen the solvency and liquidity positions of policy
holders' funds, said Al Baker.
SUKUK
In December, the central bank formally combined existing
rules for issuing and listing financial securities, including
sukuk, in an effort to make the process more efficient.
The incorporation of an issuing agent or special purpose
vehicle for sukuk will not take more than 48 hours from the time
offering documents are approved, whether for local or for
international sukuk issuance, Al Baker said.
The regulator hopes to appeal to issuers across the region
as the rules were prepared in accordance with unified standards
accepted by Gulf Cooperation Council member states, he said.
Bahrain is the first country to adhere to the standards, which
were adopted by GCC countries last year, he added.
