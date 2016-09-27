Sept 27 Bahrain's central bank has proposed new
governance rules that would require Islamic banks in the kingdom
to conduct external sharia audits of their operations,
representing a shift away from the long-held practice of
self-regulation.
Islamic banks in the Gulf have traditionally used in-house
boards of Islamic scholars to determine whether religious
principles are being obeyed, such as a ban on payment of
interest.
Some scholars argue that this decentralised approach allows
more flexibility and diversity in Islamic finance, but there has
been growing support in the region for measures to increase
transparency and reduce scope for conflicts of interest.
Such measures would aim to address concerns of potential
customers who believe that the banks too closely mimic
conventional finance operations.
Bahrain's central bank said that a public consultation
period for its draft rules would close on Oct. 16. The draft is
part of an effort by Bahrain to regain prominence in Islamic
finance, an industry it helped to pioneer, against competition
from centres such as Dubai and Kuala Lumpur.
Islamic banks are subject to general financial oversight by
national regulators in all countries where they operate, but in
many countries authorities have largely left questions of
sharia-compliance to the in-house sharia boards.
The new guidelines for Bahrain would oblige banks to have
all their operations audited annually by external sharia experts
such as Islamic advisory firms. The auditors would need to be
approved by the central bank.
Scholars sitting on banks' in-house sharia boards would be
required to disclose potential conflicts of interest in writing,
and where conflicts are found to exist, to recuse themselves
from decisions.
These provisions could place Bahrain among the strictest
jurisdictions for sharia scholars.
Other proposals include disclosure requirements that would
include publication of the aggregate remuneration paid to
in-house scholars.
The banks would also have to disclose any non-permissible
income and specify how they intend to dispose of assets
generated by non-sharia-compliant earnings or acquired through
prohibited expenditure.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and David Goodman)