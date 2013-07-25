July 25 Bank Nizwa, Oman's first
full-fledged Islamic bank, has received an investment banking
licence that will allow it to manage funds and issue instruments
such as Islamic bonds, the lender said in a bourse filing on
Thursday.
The bank launched operations in January and is gradually
rolling out a range of sharia-compliant products, aiming to grab
a 5 percent share of the country's overall banking market in
five years.
In December, Oman became the last country in the six-member
Gulf Cooperation Council to adopt Islamic finance, issuing
extensive regulations for the sector.
