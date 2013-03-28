* Islamic money markets growing rapidly
* Commodity murabaha via LME may slowly lose dominance
* Some banks could prefer to deal through Dubai
* Wakala deals likely to increase
* Tradeable sukuk to become more of an option
By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, March 28 Regulators, scholars and simple
economics are pressing Islamic banks in the Gulf to diversify
their money market transactions, a trend which could spur growth
of the region's financial markets.
Islamic money market assets have expanded rapidly in the
last few years along with the rise of sharia-compliant banking.
In the United Arab Emirates, for instance, Islamic
certificates of deposit issued by the central bank and held by
commercial banks have more than tripled in the past two years,
to 15.1 billion dirhams ($4.1 billion) last December from 4.6
billion in 2010, central bank data shows.
The main tool which Gulf banks use to manage such short-term
liquidity is commodity murabaha, a common cost-plus-profit
arrangement in Islamic finance. Under the arrangement, a bank
agrees to purchase merchandise for another bank, which promises
to buy it at an agreed mark-up.
Traditionally, the merchandise has been commodities traded
through the London Metal Exchange (LME). But an increasing
number of banks are looking at alternatives to this.
"There is still an over-reliance on commodity murabaha, but
this can only be addressed when you get alternatives in the
market," said Ijlal Ahmed Alvi, chief executive of Bahrain-based
International Islamic Financial Market (IIFM), an industry body
which develops specifications for financial contracts.
OPPOSITION TO MURABAHA
Although commodity murabaha is widely used, it faces
opposition from some Islamic scholars on the boards which
oversee banks' activities. The practice is criticised as not
sufficiently based on real economic activity, a key principle in
Islamic finance.
"Sharia boards are driving this - in the UAE, most banks are
shying away from commodity murabaha," said Husam Saif, head of
treasury and capital markets at Manama-based Khaleeji Commercial
Bank.
Opposition to commodity murabaha crystallised when Oman
issued regulations last December covering its fledgling Islamic
finance industry. It essentially banned commodity murabaha, also
known as organised tawarruq.
One possible solution for banks is to improve the way they
conduct commodity murabaha to make it "stronger" or more closely
aligned with sharia principles. This month, the Dubai Multi
Commodities Centre (DMCC) offered a way to do this by launching
an Islamic trading platform.
The DMCC argues that its platform permits stronger murabaha
by tracking the ownership of commodities in a way which gives
assurance that an actual exchange of commodities is occurring,
rather than just a paper transaction.
Another potential advantage for Gulf banks is that the DMCC
is close to home; this allows same-day settlement and means
legal recourse to assets can be secured, said Kazim Ali, head of
corporate banking at Dubai-based Noor Islamic Bank.
"It's a very positive development - from an interbank
perspective it allows banks to make regional transactions, which
makes it more efficient."
Ali said his bank planned to extend its use of the DMCC
platform from interbank deals to include transactions with
individual clients.
"What we plan to do is customer murabahas in this platform.
Besides interbank and direct customer transactions, the bank
will also consider commodity financing. This has great value for
the industry."
ALTERNATIVES
At the same time, some banks are exploring alternatives to
commodity murabaha. Islamic contracts such as wakala (agency)
agreements are gaining popularity, and appear to be garnering a
larger share of interbank markets, although official data are
not available.
Saif at Khaleeji estimates commodity murabaha volumes in the
Gulf vary daily between $8 billion and $11 billion, while wakala
contracts could be edging close to a third of that volume.
Wakala, where one party acts as an agent for another to
manage a pool of assets, will soon have a standardised agreement
being developed by the IIFM, Alvi said.
"Our unrestricted wakala documentation standard is under
finalisation, and it will be most likely published before
Ramadan (July), if not earlier."
The IIFM has also developed standards for Islamic hedging,
and it is developing a collateralisation standard for the use of
tradeable sukuk (Islamic bonds) in liquidity management, Alvi
added.
Qatar took a step towards facilitating the use of sukuk for
banks' liquidity management this month when it launched a
regular programme of quarterly sukuk issuance.
Next in line could be Oman, which having banned commodity
murabaha is now considering other ways for its banks to park
their funds.
"Most probably it will be some type of tradeable sukuk,
either ijara- or equity-based" said Jamil Jaroudi, chief
executive of Bank Nizwa, Oman's first Islamic bank.
Ijara is an Islamic leasing structure.
Bank Nizwa ultimately plans to use a mix of wakala and
tradeable sukuk to manage its funds, Jaroudi said, as well as
murabaha deals with regional Islamic banks conducted outside
Oman.
Oman's first sukuk may take some time to become available,
however; central bank chief Hamood Sangour al-Zadjali said this
month that rial-denominated sukuk were likely to be issued
towards the end of 2013 or at the start of next year.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)