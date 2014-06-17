June 17 Britain's plan to issue the first
Islamic bond from a Western government will strengthen its
position as a centre for sukuk trade, but it may miss a chance
to develop Europe's Islamic banking industry.
Last week, Britain mandated five banks to arrange a 200
million pound ($336 million) sukuk issue, part of Prime Minister
David Cameron's effort to protect London against competition
from other sukuk hubs such as Luxembourg, Dublin, Dubai and
Kuala Lumpur. The sukuk could be issued in coming weeks, subject
to market conditions.
Britain's choice of HSBC, Qatar's Barwa Bank,
Malaysia's CIMB, National Bank of Abu Dhabi
and Standard Chartered - big institutions with
considerable marketing muscle - as arrangers appeared designed
to ensure easy distribution and tight pricing.
But the choice was notable for excluding all of Britain's
six full-fledged Islamic banks; none was included in the
mandate.
That could reduce the impact of the issue in developing
expertise and depth in Britain's Islamic banking sector, the
largest in Europe. It may also limit British banks' access to
the issue, making it harder from them to use the sukuk to manage
their liquidity.
"The UK government's inaugural sukuk transaction is a good
step forward as it will create a benchmark and open the market
for other UK issuers," said Apostolos Bantis, emerging markets
credit analyst at Commerzbank in London.
"However, this particular issue is unlikely to have any
major impact right away. There needs to be more frequent
issuance and also participation of private banks and corporates
to establish a sukuk market out of the UK."
British officials have previously indicated that the
upcoming sukuk will probably be a one-off issue rather than the
start of a regular issuance programme.
BANKS
One of the major Islamic banks in Britain is Bank of London
and the Middle East, Europe's largest stand-alone
Islamic bank, which is building stronger links with the Gulf -
last year it opened an office in Dubai and listed its shares on
a Dubai bourse.
In February, BLME was one of the co-lead managers of a $1.5
billion sukuk issue from the Islamic Development Bank
, the largest ever from the supranational lender.
"Naturally we are disappointed that no UK Islamic bank has
been selected as an arranger as this would be a further
opportunity to champion the UK Islamic finance market," said
chief executive Humphrey Percy.
British Treasury officials did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment; the government said earlier the arranging
banks were selected in an open and competitive process.
The appointment as arrangers of Barwa Bank, CIMB and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi - which are significantly larger than
Britain's Islamic banks - suggests a big portion of the issue
will go to cash-rich Islamic investors in Qatar, the United Arab
Emirates and southeast Asia, rather than Britain.
Islamic banks in Britain have lacked a wide range of highly
rated, sharia-compliant, sterling-denominated instruments that
can be used - and even traded - to manage their funds. Both BLME
and European Islamic Investment Bank, another
London-based institution, said they planned to buy the British
sukuk on behalf of clients and for their own liquidity purposes.
This may be more difficult if much of the paper ends up
parked in the Middle East and Asia, however.
"It would be possible to allocate half of this to British
Islamic banks, although I suspect allocation will be mostly
outside the UK," said Harris Irfan, EIIB's managing director.
"This will be primarily a buy-and-hold paper; given the
relatively small size I cannot see it being highly traded."
The sukuk's structure looks likely to limit the extent to
which the issue could be expanded if demand proves heavy.
Britain will use an ijara structure, a sharia-compliant sale and
lease-back contract, under which the rental income of three
central government offices will underpin the transaction.
Ijara means the size of the sukuk cannot be significantly
greater than the intrinsic value of assets, 200 million pounds.
"It is unlikely, considering the comments we have seen from
the Debt Management Office, that further assets could be
included and a larger size issued," said another London-based
Islamic banker, asking not to be named because of commercial
sensitivities.
But for now at least, Britain seems to be asserting its
dominance as a sukuk centre with its issue plan. "We anticipate
other governments like Luxembourg will start accelerating their
own issuance plans, but for the time being the UK seems to have
re-established its leading position," said Irfan at EIIB.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)