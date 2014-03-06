March 6 The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre
(DMCC) aims to boost activity on its sharia-compliant commodity
trading platform by partnering with a global brokerage, while
local Islamic lender Noor Bank is set to offer use of the
platform to all its corporate clients.
The DMCC wants to increase both the volume and size of
transactions on its Islamic platform, which it launched last
year.
This week, the DMCC partnered with global brokerage firm BGC
Partners, an affiliate of New York-based Cantor
Fitzgerald, to promote the platform to a wider
international trading community.
"We expect these transactions to be high denominations, as
these are mainly related to treasury activities," Paul Boots,
director of Tradeflow, which operates both the DMCC's Islamic
and its conventional trading platforms, told Reuters.
Noor Bank said expanding its use of the Islamic platform
would increase its ability to settle commodity murabaha trades.
Such trades are important for the liquidity management of Noor
and its customers.
Noor was involved in the DMCC's first Islamic commodity
trade last year, a 50 million dirham ($13.6 million) deal, while
last month it processed a 2.5 million dirham transaction for a
local firm.
"While the individual transaction values may be smaller, the
overall volume is expected to be significant due to the number
of customers they (Noor) will trade with," Boots said.
The DMCC does not publish trading volumes for its Islamic
platform but Boots said it was now handling multiple
transactions daily.
The platform allows the trading of warehouse receipts, which
represent ownership of commodities stored at warehouses,
ensuring that actual trading of physical assets occurs, an
important principle in Islamic finance.