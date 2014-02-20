Feb 20 The extra costs which Islamic banks in
the Gulf charge consumers relative to conventional banks appear
to be falling, according to a study by credit rating agency
Standard & Poor's.
For years, bankers have assumed that Islamic institutions
charge higher costs because of several factors, including the
relative complexity of sharia-compliant products compared to
conventional ones, and the fact that Islamic financial markets
tend to be younger, smaller and less liquid.
Other factors that may push up costs are a lack of clear
regulation, in an industry where scholars may issue
contradictory rulings, and adverse tax treatment, since Islamic
deals often involve multiple asset transfers.
Now the cost gap for Gulf banks rated by S&P seems to
narrowing, to as little as 30 basis points in the first half of
2013 from a high of 110 bps in 2009.
The study used financial data from 2007 to 2013 to calculate
the ratios of interest income to average assets for conventional
banks and the equivalent ratios for Islamic institutions, said
Paris-based Mohamed Damak, primary credit analyst at S&P.
Damak stressed the ratios were not perfect measures of the
cost of banking products, and that other, macroeconomic factors
could be influencing the numbers.
"The product mix might vary but the banks selected allow a
clear comparison, as there is no data that allows comparing
product by product. This is not a perfect measuring stick, but
it gives a very good proxy for it."
Reasons for the drop in extra costs are not yet entirely
clear but they may include the industry's growing familiarity
with certain types of Islamic financial contracts and
transactions, which could be leading to lower development costs,
said Damak.
"The more you have standardisation in Islamic finance and
the more products are commoditised, then you will see product
costs falling. This is why standardisation is so important in
Islamic finance."
Increased economies of scale could also be a factor, as
Islamic banks in Gulf Arab countries have been growing faster
than conventional peers and now command roughly a quarter of all
banking assets; in other countries such as Pakistan and
Indonesia, the industry is still in single-digit territory.
It is not clear whether the cost gap might fall further or
even disappear, Damak added. "This is harder to tell. This
depends on continued standardisation and commoditisation of
products in Islamic finance."
Outside the Gulf, it is not certain whether Islamic banks
charge consumers similar cost differentials or whether the gap
is narrowing, Damak said.
If they do charge higher costs, this may be more of an
obstacle for their business expansion than the cost gap in the
Gulf, where consumers are wealthy and therefore perhaps less
price-sensitive.
In North Africa, "a large portion of customers has a natural
interest toward Islamic products but pricing will be the key
factor of success in the equation."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)