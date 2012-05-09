Items marked ** denote new or amended listings WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 (until 10 May) SINGAPORE - 7th Asian Takaful Conference Details: here TUESDAY, MAY 15 (until May 16) MALAYSIA - Workshop on Islamic Trade Financing Details: www.alfalahconsulting.com/ TUESDAY, MAY 15 (until May 17) TURKEY - 9th Islamic Financial Services Board Summit Details: here THURSDAY, MAY 17 (until May 18) KAZAN - IV International Summit Details: www.kazansummit.com/eng/#KribleHide

SUNDAY, MAY 20 (until May 21) BAHRAIN - The 8th Annual World Islamic Funds & Financial Markets Conference Details: here TUESDAY, MAY 29 (until May 30) INDONESIA - Bandung Islamic Finance & Investment Summit 2012 Details: www.bifis2012.com/ WEDNESDAY, MAY 30 HONG KONG - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here SUNDAY, JUNE 3 (until June 4) SAUDI ARABIA - Islamic Finance News Forum Saudi Arabia Details: here MONDAY, JUNE 4 (until June 5) OMAN - Oman Islamic Banking and Finance Conference Details: omanislamicfinance.com/2012/ TUESDAY, JUNE 5 (until June 6) SINGAPORE - The 3rd Annual World Islamic Banking Conference - Asia Summit Details: here WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 (until June 7) LONDON - Sukuk Summit 2012 Details: www.sukuksummit.co.uk/

THURSDAY, JUNE 7 (until June 10) MOSCOW - The 3rd Moscow International Halal Exhibition Details: here SUNDAY, JUNE 10 (until June 12) EGYPT - TAKAFUL 2012 (The Second Annual Conference on Arab Philanthropy and Civic Engagement) Details: here MONDAY, JUNE 11 (until June 12) MALAYSIA - The 3rd Annual World Takaful Conference - Family Takaful Summit Details: here THURSDAY, JUNE 21 JAPAN - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here FRIDAY, JUNE 22 (until June 23) TUNISIA - Sfax First International Forum on Islamic Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27 (until June 28) JORDAN - The First Islamic Forum of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions Details: here FRIDAY, JUNE 29 (until July 1) MALAYSIA - International Conference on Islamic Economics and Business Details: icieb2012.uitm.edu.my/ MONDAY, JULY 1 (until July 2) AUSTRIA - 12 International Research Conference on FINANCE Perspectives Details: www.acrn.eu/finance/ TUESDAY, JULY 10 (until July 11) MALAYSIA - 3rd Annual Asia Islamic Banking Conference Details: here !e101 WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6) MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27 JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference Details: here MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2) MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16) ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012 Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31) UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum Details: here OCTOBER (dates to be advised) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21) MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012 Details: here MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11) BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here DECEMBER (date to be advised) KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution Details: here TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30) MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies of the OIC Countries (ICIE) Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/ NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)