BRIEF-Bank Audi Syria FY profit rises
* FY net profit 11.38 billion pounds versus 6.08 billion pounds year ago
Items marked ** denote new or amended listings MONDAY, JUNE 4 (until June 5) OMAN - Oman Islamic Banking and Finance Conference Details: omanislamicfinance.com/2012/ TUESDAY, JUNE 5 (until June 6) SINGAPORE - The 3rd Annual World Islamic Banking Conference - Asia Summit Details: here WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 (until June 7) LONDON - Sukuk Summit 2012 Details: www.sukuksummit.co.uk/
THURSDAY, JUNE 7 (until June 10) MOSCOW - The 3rd Moscow International Halal Exhibition Details: here SUNDAY, JUNE 10 (until June 12) EGYPT - TAKAFUL 2012 (The Second Annual Conference on Arab Philanthropy and Civic Engagement) Details: here MONDAY, JUNE 11 (until June 12) MALAYSIA - The 3rd Annual World Takaful Conference - Family Takaful Summit Details: here THURSDAY, JUNE 21 JAPAN - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here FRIDAY, JUNE 22 (until June 23) TUNISIA - Sfax First International Forum on Islamic Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27 (until June 28) JORDAN - The First Islamic Forum of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions Details: here FRIDAY, JUNE 29 (until July 1) MALAYSIA - International Conference on Islamic Economics and Business Details: icieb2012.uitm.edu.my/ MONDAY, JULY 1 (until July 2) AUSTRIA - 12 International Research Conference on FINANCE Perspectives Details: www.acrn.eu/finance/ TUESDAY, JULY 10 (until July 11) MALAYSIA - 3rd Annual Asia Islamic Banking Conference Details: here !e101 WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6) MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27 JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference Details: here MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2) MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16) ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012 Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31) UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum Details: here OCTOBER (dates to be advised) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21) MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012 Details: here MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11) BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here DECEMBER (date to be advised) KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution Details: here TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30) MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies of the OIC Countries (ICIE) Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/ NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.