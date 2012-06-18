Items marked ** denote new or amended listings
THURSDAY, JUNE 21
JAPAN - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
FRIDAY, JUNE 22 (until June 23)
TUNISIA - Sfax First International Forum on Islamic Finance
Details: here
**MONDAY, JUNE 25 (until June 26)
UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic finance - Managing Financial Stability
Details: www.mfscsummit.com/
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27 (until June 28)
JORDAN - The First Islamic Forum of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions
Details: here
FRIDAY, JUNE 29 (until July 1)
MALAYSIA - International Conference on Islamic Economics and Business
Details: icieb2012.uitm.edu.my/
MONDAY, JULY 1 (until July 2)
AUSTRIA - 12 International Research Conference on FINANCE Perspectives
Details: www.acrn.eu/finance/
TUESDAY, JULY 10 (until July 11)
MALAYSIA - 3rd Annual Asia Islamic Banking Conference
Details: here
!e101
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6)
MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa
Details: here
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27
JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference
Details: here
MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2)
MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum
Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10)
DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance
Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16)
ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012
Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31)
UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum
Details: here
OCTOBER (dates to be advised)
BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance
Details: here
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21)
MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012
Details: here
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26
BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
MONDAY, DECEMBER 3
EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6
TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11)
BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference
Details: here
DECEMBER (date to be advised)
KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution
Details: here
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30)
MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies
of the OIC Countries (ICIE)
Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/
NOTE: To include items in this diary, please e-mail details to the address
below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a
story based on the event.
(Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)