Items marked ** denote new or amended listings WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6) MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here **MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (until September 18) DUBAI - The 3rd Middle East SME Forum 2012 Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27 JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference Details: here MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2) MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - 4th Annual World Islamic Retail Banking Conference Details: here

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16) ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012 Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31) UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum Details: here OCTOBER (dates to be advised) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21) MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012 Details: here MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11) BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here DECEMBER (date to be advised) KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution Details: here TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30) MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies of the OIC Countries (ICIE) Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/ NOTE: To include items in this diary, please e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)