BRIEF-Dupont fabros technology announces “at-the-market” offering program
* Offering up to an aggregate of $200 million of company's shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Items marked ** denote new or amended listings **MONDAY, AUGUST 27 MALAYSIA - BNM-IFSB Financial Inclusion Advisers Programme and Seminar on Islamic Microfinance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6) MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (until September 18) DUBAI - The 3rd Middle East SME Forum 2012 Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (until September 20) MALAYSIA - Global Islamic Finance Forum 2012 (GIFF2012) Details: www.giff.com.my/ ** TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 MALAYSIA - IFSB-IOSCO Roundtable on Disclosure Requirements for Islamic Capital Market Products Details: here **TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 Abu Dhabi - The 2nd Annual International Summit on Islamic Corporate Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27 JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference Details: here MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2) MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - 4th Annual World Islamic Retail Banking Conference Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16) ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012 Details: here **WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17 (until October 18) BAHRAIN - The Middle East Takaful Forum Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31) UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum Details: here OCTOBER (dates to be advised) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here
**TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (until November 7) DJIBOUTI - Islamic Banking Summit: Africa Details: here
**TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 (until November 14) EGYPT - Seminar on Islamic Finance: Future Prospects Details: here**MONDAY, NOVEMBER 19 (until November 21) DUBAI - IFSB FIS-Workshops on Islamic Capital Markets Details: here TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21) MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012 Details: here MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here DECEMBER 4 (until December 6) MALAYSIA - The 8th World Islamic Economic Forum Details: here THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here **SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11) BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here DECEMBER (date to be advised) KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution Details: here TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30) MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies of the OIC Countries (ICIE) Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/ NOTE: To include items in this diary, please e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)
* Encore Capital Group announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results
* Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 results