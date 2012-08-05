Items marked ** denote new or amended listings MONDAY, AUGUST 27 MALAYSIA - BNM-IFSB Financial Inclusion Advisers Programme and Seminar on Islamic Microfinance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6) MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (until September 18) DUBAI - The 3rd Middle East SME Forum 2012 Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (until September 20) MALAYSIA - Global Islamic Finance Forum 2012 (GIFF2012) Details: www.giff.com.my/ TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 MALAYSIA - IFSB-IOSCO Roundtable on Disclosure Requirements for Islamic Capital Market Products Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 Abu Dhabi - The 2nd Annual International Summit on Islamic Corporate Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27 JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference Details: here MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2) MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - 4th Annual World Islamic Retail Banking Conference Details: here

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16) ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012 Details: here WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17 (until October 18) BAHRAIN - The Middle East Takaful Forum Details: here

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31) UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum Details: here OCTOBER (dates to be advised) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (until November 7) DJIBOUTI - Islamic Banking Summit: Africa Details: here