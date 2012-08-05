Fed harps again on growing risk in U.S. commercial real estate
Feb 14 Federal Reserve officials do not see broad risks developing in U.S. asset markets save for one: commercial real estate.
Items marked ** denote new or amended listings MONDAY, AUGUST 27 MALAYSIA - BNM-IFSB Financial Inclusion Advisers Programme and Seminar on Islamic Microfinance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6) MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (until September 18) DUBAI - The 3rd Middle East SME Forum 2012 Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (until September 20) MALAYSIA - Global Islamic Finance Forum 2012 (GIFF2012) Details: www.giff.com.my/ TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 MALAYSIA - IFSB-IOSCO Roundtable on Disclosure Requirements for Islamic Capital Market Products Details: here TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 Abu Dhabi - The 2nd Annual International Summit on Islamic Corporate Finance Details: here WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27 JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference Details: here MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2) MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum Details: here TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - 4th Annual World Islamic Retail Banking Conference Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10) DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/ SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16) ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012 Details: here WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 17 (until October 18) BAHRAIN - The Middle East Takaful Forum Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31) UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum Details: here OCTOBER (dates to be advised) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 (until November 7) DJIBOUTI - Islamic Banking Summit: Africa Details: here
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 (until November 14) EGYPT - Seminar on Islamic Finance: Future Prospects Details: hereMONDAY, NOVEMBER 19 (until November 21) DUBAI - IFSB FIS-Workshops on Islamic Capital Markets Details: here TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21) MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012 Details: here MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here MONDAY, DECEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here DECEMBER 4 (until December 6) MALAYSIA - The 8th World Islamic Economic Forum Details: here THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: here SUNDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11) BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here DECEMBER (date to be advised) KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution Details: here TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30) MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies of the OIC Countries (ICIE) Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/ NOTE: To include items in this diary, please e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)
Feb 15 Australian shares will likely gain on Wednesday, with financial stocks to take cues from their U.S. peers, while higher iron prices are set to lend further support. Financial stocks powered Wall Street to a record high after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the central bank will likely need to raise interest rates at an upcoming meeting. The local share price index futures rose 0.5 percent to 5,729.0, a 26.242-point discount
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, while Cigna Corp announced that it was seeking to end its deal with Anthem.