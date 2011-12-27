BRIEF-Qatar's United Development FY profit falls
* FY net profit 623 million riyals vs 690 million riyals year ago
TUESDAY, JANUARY 17 (until January 18) ABU DHABI - Global Islamic Marketing Conference Details: here
MONDAY, JANUARY 23 (until January 24) MUSCAT - Oman First Islamic Finance and Banking Conference Details: here
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 ISLAMABAD - International Conference on Islamic Business Details: www.icib-riu.org/
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (until February 22) KUALA LUMPUR - KL Conference on Islamic Finance 2012 Details: here
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (until February 22) LONDON - 11th Annual Islamic Finance Summit Details: here
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 KUALA LUMPUR - Legal and sharia issues in Islamic banking Details: here%20issues_islamic%20_banking.pdf?utm_source=Legal+and+Shariah+Issues+in+Islamic+Banking+-+KUALA+LUMPUR&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Legal+and+Shariah+Issues+in+Islamic+Banking+-+KUALA+LUMPUR
MONDAY, MARCH 5 DUBAI - Middle East Investment Summit (Preconference Islamic Finance Summit) Details: here TUESDAY, MARCH 27 (until March 28) LONDON - 2nd Annual World Islamic Financial Conference 2012 Details: here
MONDAY, APRIL 16 (until April 17) DUBAI - 7th Annual World Takaful Conference Details: www.megaevents.net/takaful/
* FY net profit 1.61 billion riyals versus 3.06 billion riyals year ago
