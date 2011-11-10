HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 8:36 P.M. EST/0136 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Items marked ** denote new or amended listings
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 KUALA LUMPUR - 5th International Islamic Capital Market Forum Details: www.sc.com.my
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (until November 23) MANAMA - World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com
NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (y-sing.liau@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8083; Reuters Messaging: y-sing.liau.reuters.com@reuters.net; shaheen.pasha@thomsonreuters.com; Gulf newsroom +971 4391 8301)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway