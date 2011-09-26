BRIEF-Systematix Corporate Services says Pradeep Gotecha resigns as CFO
* Says Pradeep Gotecha, director & chief financial officer of company has resigned Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lesPvA) Further company coverage:
Items marked ** denote new or amended listings TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BAHRAIN - World Islamic Funds and Financial Markets Conference Details: here
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (until September 29) ISTANBUL - Malaysia International Islamic Financial Centre roadshow Details: www.mifc.com/
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 (until October 6) KUALA LUMPUR - 8th Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum Details: www.kliff.com.my/ MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 (until October 11) ABU DHABI - International Summit on Islamic Corporate Finance Details: here
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 (until October 19) KUALA LUMPUR - IFN 2011 Issuers and Investors Asia Forum Details: here
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 (until October 24) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 (until Octber 24) CAIRO - Amanie Islamic Finance Forum
MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 (until October 27) TURKEY - Islamic Investment and Finance Forum Details: www.iirme.com/iiff
MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 CANADA - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 KUALA LUMPUR - 5th International Islamic Capital Market Forum Details: www.sc.com.my
NEW YORK - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HONG KONG- Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (until November 23) MANAMA - World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event. (Compiled by Liau Y-Sing and Shaheen Pasha)
* Says Pradeep Gotecha, director & chief financial officer of company has resigned Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lesPvA) Further company coverage:
HARARE, Feb 7 Standard Chartered Plc's Zimbabwean business has restricted the use of Visa debit cards outside the country, in a sign that foreign currency shortages were worsening despite the introduction of a "bond currency" last year.
ANKARA, Feb 7 There will be no change to the management and operational activities of Turkish companies whose stakes have been transferred to a new sovereign wealth fund, Turkey's finance minister said on Tuesday.