Items marked ** denote new or amended listings TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 BAHRAIN - World Islamic Funds and Financial Markets Conference Details: here

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 (until September 29) ISTANBUL - Malaysia International Islamic Financial Centre roadshow Details: www.mifc.com/

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3 (until October 6) KUALA LUMPUR - 8th Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum Details: www.kliff.com.my/ MONDAY, OCTOBER 10 (until October 11) ABU DHABI - International Summit on Islamic Corporate Finance Details: here

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17 (until October 19) KUALA LUMPUR - IFN 2011 Issuers and Investors Asia Forum Details: here

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 (until October 24) BAHRAIN - AAOIFI Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance Details: here

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 23 (until Octber 24) CAIRO - Amanie Islamic Finance Forum

MONDAY, OCTOBER 24 (until October 27) TURKEY - Islamic Investment and Finance Forum Details: www.iirme.com/iiff

MONDAY, OCTOBER 31 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1 TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8 CANADA - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10 KUALA LUMPUR - 5th International Islamic Capital Market Forum Details: www.sc.com.my

NEW YORK - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HONG KONG- Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (until November 23) MANAMA - World Islamic Banking Conference Details: here

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/

NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event.