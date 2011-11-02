UPDATE 5-Phosagro's main shareholder raises $252 mln from share offer
Items marked ** denote new or amended listings
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3
EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
CANADA - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
KUALA LUMPUR - 5th International Islamic Capital Market Forum Details: www.sc.com.my
NEW YORK - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15
HONG KONG- Islamic Finance News Roadshow Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 (until November 23)
MANAMA - World Islamic Banking Conference
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 30
BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: www.redmoneyevents.com/
NOTE: To include items in this diary, please fax or e-mail details to the address below. The listing of an item does not necessarily mean Reuters will file a story based on the event.
(Compiled by Liau Y-Sing and Shaheen Pasha)
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal in an accelerated book building process, two banking sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
ABIDJAN, Feb 9 Turnover on West Africa's BRVM bourse rose 21 percent to 409 billion CFA francs ($663.96 million) in 2016 on the back of solid economic growth in the region, the stock market's general manager said on Thursday.