May 6 Items marked ** denote new or amended listings
MONDAY, MAY 7 (until May 8)
BAHRAIN - AAOIFI Annual Shari'a Conference
Details: here
TUESDAY, MAY 8
AUSTRALIA - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 (until 10 May)
SINGAPORE - 7th Asian Takaful Conference
Details: here
TUESDAY, MAY 15 (until May 16)
MALAYSIA - Workshop on Islamic Trade Financing
Details: www.alfalahconsulting.com/
TUESDAY, MAY 15 (until May 17)
TURKEY - 9th Islamic Financial Services Board Summit
Details: here
THURSDAY, MAY 17 (until May 18)
KAZAN - IV International Summit
Details: www.kazansummit.com/eng/#KribleHide
SUNDAY, MAY 20 (until May 21)
BAHRAIN - The 8th Annual World Islamic Funds & Financial Markets Conference
Details: here
TUESDAY, MAY 29 (until May 30)
INDONESIA - Bandung Islamic Finance & Investment Summit 2012
Details: www.bifis2012.com/
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
HONG KONG - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
SUNDAY, JUNE 3 (until June 4)
SAUDI ARABIA - Islamic Finance News Forum Saudi Arabia
Details: here
MONDAY, JUNE 4 (until June 5)
OMAN - Oman Islamic Banking and Finance Conference
Details: omanislamicfinance.com/2012/
TUESDAY, JUNE 5 (until June 6)
SINGAPORE - The 3rd Annual World Islamic Banking Conference - Asia Summit
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 6 (until June 7)
LONDON - Sukuk Summit 2012
Details: www.sukuksummit.co.uk/
THURSDAY, JUNE 7 (until June 10)
MOSCOW - The 3rd Moscow International Halal Exhibition
Details: here
SUNDAY, JUNE 10 (until June 12)
EGYPT - TAKAFUL 2012 (The Second Annual Conference on Arab Philanthropy and
Civic Engagement)
Details: here
MONDAY, JUNE 11 (until June 12)
MALAYSIA - The 3rd Annual World Takaful Conference - Family Takaful Summit
Details: here
THURSDAY, JUNE 21
JAPAN - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
FRIDAY, JUNE 22 (until June 23)
TUNISIA - Sfax First International Forum on Islamic Finance
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27 (until June 28)
JORDAN - The First Islamic Forum of Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions
Details: here
FRIDAY, JUNE 29 (until July 1)
MALAYSIA - International Conference on Islamic Economics and Business
Details: icieb2012.uitm.edu.my/
MONDAY, JULY 1 (until July 2)
AUSTRIA - 12 International Research Conference on FINANCE Perspectives
Details: www.acrn.eu/finance/
TUESDAY, JULY 10 (until July 11)
MALAYSIA - 3rd Annual Asia Islamic Banking Conference
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (until September 6)
MAURITIUS - Seminar on the Role of Islamic Finance in the Development of Africa
Details: here
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
PAKISTAN - 5th International Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance
Details: here
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 (until September 27
JORDAN - Middle East Microinsurance & Microtakaful Conference
Details: here
MONDAY, OCTOBER 1 (until October 2)
MALAYSIA - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Asia Forum
Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9 (until October 10)
DUBAI - International Conference on Islamic Microfinance
Details: www.alhudacibe.com/IMFC2012/
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 14 (until October 16)
ABU DHABI - International Islamic Finance Conference 2012
Details: here
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 30 (until October 31)
UNITED KINGDOM - Islamic Finance News Issuers & Investors Europe Forum
Details: here
OCTOBER (dates to be advised)
BAHRAIN - AAOIFI - World Bank Annual Conference on Islamic Banking and Finance
Details: here
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 (until November 21)
MALAYSIA - International Islamic Accounting and Finance Conference 2012
Details: here
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 26
BRUNEI - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
MONDAY, DECEMBER 3
EGYPT - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 6
TURKEY - Islamic Finance News Roadshow
Details: here
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9 (until December 11)
BAHRAIN - The 19th Annual World Islamic Banking Conference
Details: here
DECEMBER (date to be advised)
KUWAIT - Fiqh Conference for Islamic Finance Institution
Details: here
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29 (until December 30)
MALAYSIA - The 2nd International Conference on Islamic Economics and Economies
of the OIC Countries (ICIE)
Details: www.iium.edu.my/icie/
(Compiled by Bernardo Vizcaino)