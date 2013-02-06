* Dubai ruler orders development of Islamic business
* Emirate sees business opportunity as diversifies economy
* Expected to focus initially on banking, securities
* Faces tough competition from established centres
* But new, detailed standards may attract investors
By Andrew Torchia and Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI/SYDNEY, Feb 6 If Dubai has its way, the
world's biggest Islamic bond issues will be designed under its
rules and traded in its market. Muslims around the world will
use Dubai's standards to prepare food, and take disputes to
Dubai for Islamic arbitration.
As it recovers from a crippling property market crash in
2009-2010, the emirate has set its sights on becoming a global
centre for Islamic business - activity conducted under religious
principles, in areas from banking and insurance to food
production, education, tourism and contract negotiation.
Better known for its freewheeling commercial culture,
cosmopolitan lifestyles and glitzy shopping malls than for
Islamic scholarship, the emirate may seem an unlikely entrant to
the field.
In Islamic finance, the tiny city state of about 2 million
people faces tough competition from more established centres
such as Kuala Lumpur, Bahrain and even London.
But as it seeks to diversify its economy beyond the volatile
property market, Dubai's strengths as a vibrant trading economy
could help its push into Islamic finance, which has been plagued
by doctrinal disputes and uncertainty over regulation.
"This initiative can put Dubai on the map versus other
centres like Bahrain and Malaysia," said Greg Rung, Dubai-based
partner at management consultancy Oliver Wyman.
"One thing Dubai is well-known for is connectivity to the
rest of the world. I am not sure other financial centres have
managed to build bridges beyond their home region."
GROWTH
Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum,
announced the Islamic business drive in a statement last month.
He did not give details but government departments are now
working out how to translate the plan into action.
The emirate's main motive appears to be practical rather
than political or ideological - it sees a way to boost foreign
investment.
New issues of sukuk (Islamic bonds), which under religious
principles are structured to avoid the payment of interest,
jumped to about $121 billion worldwide in 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters data, from around $85 billion in 2011.
More growth is expected as high oil prices leave Islamic
funds in the Gulf flush with cash. Islamic banking is growing;
Gulf-based Islamic banks now have about $450 billion in assets,
around 30 percent of the region's total banking assets.
Political shifts are likely to boost the industry elsewhere
in the Middle East; Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco among other
countries now have Islamist-led governments which have said they
want to promote Islamic finance. Dubai could profit by selling
services and expertise to these countries.
The emirate is expected to focus initially on banking and
securities issuance, though it aims to cover many areas of
Islamic business.
Dubai Financial Market (DFM), which runs the emirate's
securities market, took a big step last month by publishing new
draft standards for how sukuk can be structured, and inviting
the financial industry to comment.
DFM hopes its standards will eventually be adopted by sukuk
issuers in other countries, which would encourage them to list
their sukuk on the Dubai securities market and bring their legal
and underwriting business to the emirate.
"In this manner, Dubai and DFM will set the tone for
financial instruments' standards all over the world," said Mabid
Ali Al-Jarhi, a member of the board overseeing Islamic business
at DFM.
COMPETITION
Sceptics point out that while Dubai is the Gulf's top centre
for conventional finance, it is only a moderate-sized player in
Islamic finance; DFM's website lists just five sukuk, all of
them issued by the Dubai government.
Malaysia's securities exchange, by contrast, lists dozens of
corporate sukuk. Several United Arab Emirates-based firms have
listed their shares in Dubai but gone to the London Stock
Exchange to list their sukuk because of London's superior
reputation for liquidity and regulation.
"If a company has shares listed in the DFM, then intuitively
you would think they would list their sukuk in the DFM. But that
has not been the case - the majority of issuance has gone
through European exchanges," said Paul McViety, legal director
at law firm DLA Piper in Dubai.
Whether Dubai's new sukuk standards can lure issuers away
from a range of competing standards issued by national
regulators and Islamic bodies elsewhere remains to be seen.
Malaysia is known for active, consistent regulation of
Islamic finance through its central bank. Bahrain has been hurt
as a financial centre by two years of political unrest, but it
still hosts the influential Accounting and Auditing Organisation
for Islamic Financial Institutions, whose standards are used in
whole or in part by regulators around the world.
Dubai has advantages, however. Located at the centre of the
Gulf, it is the main transit point for air traffic between
Europe, Asia and Africa and is a more international city than
most of the other centres.
It also claims to offer a new approach. Islamic finance is
riven by confusion over conflicting product standards and
perceived conflicts of interest among scholars who oversee the
industry; reform has been slow, thanks to entrenched interests
in key bodies.
Dubai says its new sukuk standards will be more detailed
than other centres' standards, potentially resolving some of the
controversies and giving traders and investors more certainty.
The city state's entrepreneurial approach has proved the
sceptics wrong in the past. The Dubai International Financial
Centre has developed into the Gulf's top financial hub less than
a decade after its launch.
Sheikh Hussein Hamed Hassan, managing director at Dar Al
Sharia Legal and Financial Consultancy in Dubai and one of the
most influential scholars in Islamic finance, said the sheer
scale of the emirate's ambition would help to drive change.
"Dubai's ruler has a vision, and that's the main pillar for
success," he said.