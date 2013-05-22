DUBAI May 22 Egyptian marine services firm
Maridive and Oil Services has obtained a $150 million
syndicated loan using an ijara (Islamic leasing) structure, the
first of its kind in Egypt, the legal advisor on the deal said
on Wednesday.
The Maridive loan is considered one of the largest in the
country's challenging banking sector, according to law firm
Crowell & Moring which advised on the transaction.
The deal could give assurance to the market that ijara is
applicable in Egypt, encouraging firms to use it for other types
of transactions including sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a growing
funding source for both corporate and sovereign issuers.
Egypt's Islamist-led government is keen to develop Islamic
finance and earlier this month President Mohamed Mursi approved
a law allowing the state to issue sukuk.
An earlier draft of that law triggered a dispute with
Al-Azhar University, the country's top religious authority,
casting doubts over which Islamic instruments would be allowed.
The government hopes the law will allow it to tap billions
from the Islamic bond market and bolster state finances which
have deteriorated in the two years since an uprising ousted
President Hosni Mubarak.
Egypt is also trying to secure a $4.8 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund to support its ailing economy.
Islamic finance contracts such as ijara must abide by
religious principles such as a ban on interest and pure monetary
speculation.
In an ijara one party leases a specific asset to a client
for an agreed rental price, but unlike an operating lease a
lessor cannot charge interest on defaulted or delayed payments.
In addition, in an ijara the cost of acquiring the asset is
usually not amortized during the leasing period, the lessor must
own the assets for the full lease period and be responsible for
bearing the maintenance costs of the asset.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt, the Egyptian unit of
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, was lead arranger and global
coordinator for the deal, which also included ADIB, Arab African
International Bank, Banque du Caire and Arab International Bank.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by David Cowell)