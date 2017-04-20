April 20 The Accounting and Auditing
Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI) will
develop a package of standards covering Islamic endowments,
known as awqaf, the Bahrain-based body said late on Wednesday.
AAOIFI, one of the main standard-setting bodies in Islamic
finance, said its board had approved a plan to issue guidance
covering sharia-compliance, accounting and governance of awqaf,
with a working group established for the project.
AAOIFI standards typically address the financial products
offered by entities including Islamic banks and insurers, as
well as their internal book-keeping.
Extending its reach to awqaf could help unlock many billions
of dollars of assets: According to a Dubai government estimate,
awqaf hold around $1 trillion in assets globally.
AAOIFI did not give a time frame for the completion of its
awqaf standards, but said its board had discussed and approved
specifications regarding the accounting standards.
The plans are part of wider industry efforts to modernise
awqaf, which receive donations from Muslims to operate specific
social projects, such as mosques, schools and welfare schemes.
The management of assets by awqaf has often failed to keep
up with their expansion, many being poorly managed and earning
low to zero returns, sometimes requiring further donations to
keep them running.
Most awqaf do not disclose full financial figures, although
their underperformance is believed to be considerable since they
have traditionally been run by administrators rather than
return-maximising investment managers.
In India, awqaf are estimated to own 490,000 properties but
their estimated annual income is just 1.63 billion rupees
($25.22 million.)
($1 = 64.6300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Eric Meijer)