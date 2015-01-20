Jan 20 London-based Gatehouse Bank has
structured a 100 million euro ($116 million) Islamic loan
facility backed by direct legal ownership of property, a novel
type of securitisation which in some ways resembles commercial
mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
Conventional CMBS were hit hard by the U.S. sub-prime
mortgage crisis seven years ago and were seen by some bankers as
a source of the crisis as mortgages became non-performing.
The Islamic version developed by Gatehouse, one of Britain's
six full-fledged Islamic banks, may be less unstable because
although it is based on income from commercial property, it
includes actual ownership of the underlying property.
Gatehouse structured and arranged the five-year deal to fund
its acquisition of property in the Paris region.
Securitisation in Islamic finance is still in its infancy.
Regulators in Malaysia introduced guidelines on asset-backed
securities (ABS) in 2001, revised in 2004, which also cover
sharia-compliant ABS.
In 2013, Munich-based FWU Group issued a $20 million Islamic
bond backed by insurance policies, the first tranche of a $100
million programme arranged by EIIB-Rasmala, a venture between
London-based European Islamic Investment Bank and Dubai's
Rasmala Group.
Gatehouse Bank issued a 6.9 million pound ($10.4 million)
covered Islamic bond backed by a property in Basingstoke in
2012.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)