Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed
gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia
compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for
bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
The SPDR Gold Trust, an exchange-traded fund which
holds 836.7 tonnes of bullion worth $33 billion, now falls in
line with rules from the Accounting and Auditing Organization
for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).
World Gold Trust Services, a subsidiary of the World Gold
Council (WGC), said in a statement to Reuters that the ETF had
received the certification from Malaysia-based Islamic advisory
firm Amanie Advisors.
