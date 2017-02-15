(Adds analyst comments)
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed
gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia
compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for
bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
Gold had traditionally been classified as a currency in
Islamic finance, confining its use to spot transactions, but new
guidance issued in December is making room for a wider range of
investment products.
The SPDR Gold Trust, an exchange-traded fund which
holds 836.7 tonnes of bullion worth $33 billion, now falls in
line with rules from the Accounting and Auditing Organization
for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI).
World Gold Trust Services, a subsidiary of the World Gold
Council (WGC), said in a statement to Reuters that the ETF had
received the certification from Malaysia-based Islamic advisory
firm Amanie Advisors.
"This announcement marks an important step in addressing the
demand for gold in the $2 trillion Islamic finance market," said
Joseph Cavatoni, Principal Executive Officer at World Gold Trust
Services.
Bahrain-based AAOIFI developed the rules alongside the WGC,
an industry lobby group, to address uncertainty over the
religious permissibility of gold-based products.
This could further open the safe-haven asset to Islamic
investors from countries where demand for gold has remained low.
Analysts cautioned it was too soon to determine if Islamic
investors would add a significant new source of demand.
"Middle Eastern buyers have been transacting in gold long
before the SPDR ever came into existence. As a result, I don't
think this will necessarily pave a new avenue for untapped
demand," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
Considering other growth engines for gold, such as China,
Islamic finance might take a back seat in the short to medium
term but it could have some benefits in the longer term, said
ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
"It opens up another source of investor demand, which should
at least allow those sources to be more diversified."
Last year, investment demand for gold increased by 70
percent and gold-backed ETFs saw an increase of 532 tonnes, the
second highest annual inflow on record, according to a WGC
report.
In the Middle East, however, demand for gold bars and coins
dropped 71 percent in 2016, with jewellery down by 15.6 percent
and consumer demand down by 28.4 percent, WGC data showed.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Additional reporting by Arpan
Varghese; Editing by Richard Pullin and Eric Meijer)