JAKARTA May 16 The private sector arm of the
Islamic Development Bank Group plans to regularly tap
Islamic debt capital markets and expects to arrange two
sovereign deals later this year, its chief executive told
Reuters.
Regular access to Islamic financing tools such as Islamic
bonds, or sukuk, is helping the Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation
for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) expand its
economic development efforts.
Last month, the AA-rated ICD completed a debut sale of $300
million worth of five-year sukuk.
It has also completed two private placements this year with
a further transaction planned in coming months, chief executive
Khaled Al-Aboodi said on the sidelines of the annual meeting of
the Islamic Development Bank being held in Jakarta.
The ICD has helped arrange sovereign sukuk deals for Senegal
and the Ivory Coast worth a combined $500 million, part of plans
to arrange a combined $2 billion worth of sukuk by 2019.
Two more sovereign deals are expected this year from West
African countries as sukuk gain traction across the region, in
particular to finance infrastructure projects, he added.
ICD is also taking strategic stakes in a number of financial
institutions to help serve as an extension of its activities,
Al-Aboodi said. In March, the ICD made a 10 percent equity
subscription worth $20 million in Al-Arafah Islami Bank Limited
in Bangladesh.
Established in 1999, the ICD is on track to complete a
capital increase that will eventually double its paid up capital
to $2 billion.
Financial commitments from the capital increase will begin
next year and continue over a four year timeframe, with the ICD
open to an additional capital increase as part of a 10-year
strategy, Al-Aboodi said.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)