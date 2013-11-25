DUBAI Nov 25 Countries as distant as central
Asia and Africa are expected to use Dubai to obtain expertise
and financing channels as they develop their Islamic banking
industries, the head of the Jeddah-based Islamic Development
Bank said.
Over the last few years, the use of Islamic finance has been
spreading beyond its traditional bases in the Gulf and southeast
Asia to other countries with sizeable Muslim populations, such
as Nigeria and Kazakhstan.
IDB president Ahmad Mohamed Ali, whose multilateral lending
institution has 56 member countries, said Dubai could play a key
role in this process.
"We want authorities here to give channels to these
countries who are less developed, to benefit from the special
position of Dubai as a hub," he said in an interview late on
Sunday.
In January, Dubai's government announced plans to become a
global centre for Islamic business. "As the IDB we welcome such
an initative - it is not just in the interest of Dubai but in
the interest of the industry as a whole," Ali said.
The AAA-rated IDB said earlier this month that it would
launch a $10 billion Islamic bond issuance programme in Dubai, a
major boost to the emirate's ambitions.
Ali said on Sunday that the listing of the sukuk programme
in Dubai was in the "finishing stages". He added that the IDB,
which also has issuance programmes in London and Malaysia,
planned to make public issues every year and also cater to a
growing number of requests for private placements, most of them
from central banks.
"Last year we were in June, next year we try probably a
little bit earlier...around the middle of the year roughly."
This year, the IDB issued a $1 billion, five-year sukuk in
June and a five-year, $700 million private placement in March.
The IDB is a backer of the Malaysia-based International
Islamic Liquidity Management Corp, formed to help Islamic banks
manage their short-term liquidity needs, and is working with
public and private institutions to develop more tools which can
be used for this purpose, Ali said without elaborating.
"I think the biggest challenge and the most pressing one is
the management of liquidity...We are looking for other ways."
The board of the IDB's insurance unit has given in-principle
approval to an insurance product designed to boost the credit
ratings of sovereign issuers, although final details are still
under consideration, Ali added.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia)