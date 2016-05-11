May 11 The body governing prudential standards
in global Islamic finance plans to tighten oversight of market
practices and revise capital adequacy and disclosure
requirements.
The Kuala Lumpur-based Islamic Financial Services Board
(IFSB), in its fourth report on financial stability in the
sector released Tuesday, said while Islamic finance is expanding
globally, the sector has not been immune to spillover effects
from a global economic slowdown.
The IFSB said by the end of this year it plans to finalise a
guidance note on stress-testing and release a draft for a new
disclosure standard for capital market products such as Islamic
bonds, or sukuk.
The disclosure requirements would cover financial but also
sharia-compliance aspects, and may include guidance on specific
sukuk formats such as convertible instruments and those used for
regulatory-capital purposes.
Islamic finance is now deemed to have systemic importance in
11 countries, which the IFSB defines as having more than a 15
percent share of the total domestic banking sector.
These include Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and
Brunei, with the latest entrant Djibouti. Bahrain and Jordan are
close to achieving that status as well, the IFSB added.
This has prompted regulators to increase oversight and fine
tune tools to support the sector.
For instance, progress is being made in developing
sharia-compliant deposit insurance schemes, with Jordan expected
to become the fifth country to provide such a safety net to
Islamic banks in the near future, the IFSB said.
Jordan's model would be based on Islamic insurance
contracts, an approach similar to the one used by Bahrain and
Sudan.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Sam Holmes)