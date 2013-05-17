KUALA LUMPUR May 17 The International Islamic
Liquidity Management Corp (IILM), which plans to issue its
maiden sukuk by June this year, is facing its final hurdle as it
aims to secure a network of distributors.
The IILM, which was formed to address the shortage of
financial instruments for sharia-compliant banks to manage their
short-term funding needs, is courting banks in various countries
to be 'primary dealers' or distributors to ensure a secondary
market for the sukuk.
"At the IILM, we have our own sharia board. They approve our
product, but because we are distributing through primary dealers
we still have to get the approval of every primary dealer's
sharia committee," chief executive Professor Rifaat Ahmed Abdel
Karim said at a conference in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.
"They may not accept it, we don't have common guidelines
implemented and accepted by the market to facilitate this
process," said Karim.
The IILM has signed on eight banks as primary dealers and is
said to be considering others, including Standard Chartered
and Malaysia's Bank Islam.
Karim, formerly the head of the Accounting and Auditing
Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOFI) and the
Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), called for the
establishment of an institution to resolve disputes involved in
the development of products for the industry.
"Once there is a dispute, we don't know whether the courts
will implement a product, so there is legal uncertainty," he
said. "We need institutions to have sharia guidelines (that are)
accepted by the market."
The IILM, comprising nine central banks and monetary
agencies as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank
, aims to issue up to $500 million of
dollar-denominated sukuk and eventually expand the programme up
to $3 billion.
The body has delayed its maiden issue several times and last
saw a key founding member, the Saudi Arabia Monetary Agency
(SAMA) quit unexpectedly.
IILM's remaining shareholders are the central banks of
Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria,
Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the
Islamic Development Bank. Iran is a founding member but not a
shareholder.