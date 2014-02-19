BRIEF-Washington Trust Bancorp increases quarterly dividend to $0.38/shr
* Quarterly dividend represents a one-cent per share increase over most recent quarterly dividend rate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Feb 19 The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will issue a $490 million three-month Islamic bond next week, after expanding its issuance programme to $1.35 billion in January.
The auction of the three-month sukuk, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor's, will be conducted on Feb. 25, according to a filing lodged with Malaysia's central bank.
Last month, the IILM sold $860 million worth of three-month paper, designed to meet a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding needs.
Since the programme's launch, primary dealers have held on to the IILM instruments after auction and there has been little if any secondary market trade in them, an official at one of the primary dealers told Reuters.
Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank. (Editing by Eric Meijer)
March 16 Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd agreed to buy Cargill Inc's petroleum business, the commodities trader said on Thursday, the latest reshuffling of its business following an almost three-year slump in oil prices.
NEW YORK, March 16 The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 0.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter following the release of February data on domestic home construction, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Thursday.