Aug 19 The Indonesian government has launched a
national master plan to develop its Islamic finance industry,
the latest effort aimed at awakening what is still a niche
sector in the world's most populous Muslim country.
Islamic finance was introduced in Southeast Asia's largest
economy more than two decades ago but it has managed only modest
gains in the country of 250 million, despite multiple regulatory
efforts and grassroots initiatives.
Indonesian Islamic banks hold roughly 5 percent of total
banking assets, compared with more than 20 percent in
neighbouring Malaysia and about a third of total banking assets
in several Gulf countries.
The government aims to drive its planned breakthrough via a
range of initiatives, from mobilising Islamic charitable funds
to modernising investments made by Indonesia's pilgrims' fund.
"This could finally awaken Islamic finance in Indonesia to
allow the country to claim its true potential," said Farrukh
Raza, managing director of IFAAS, an Islamic finance consultancy
which designed the 10-year master plan.
"We found that government efforts are very comprehensive but
also very scattered. Regulations are there but there is no
coordination, promotion is fragmented and those expenses are not
always bearing fruit."
The initiatives include a government policy to increase use
of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, by issuing debt instruments related
to infrastructure development, agriculture and education.
Under the policy, the government would increase its use of
Islamic debt instruments to as much as 50 percent of total
issuance in 10 years time, Raza said.
Currently, Islamic instruments represent around 13 percent
of total outstanding government debt, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Indonesia's pilgrims' fund would also see the establishment
of a dedicated asset management arm to implement a more rigorous
investment policy and attract external fund managers.
The fund receives an estimated $800 million every year from
Indonesians wishing to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia,
with new applicants facing a quota backlog of around 15 years,
Raza said.
"The industry is overconcentrated in retail but there is
little in terms of wholesale banking. That is one of the big
show-stoppers," said Raza.
The establishment of a national coordination committee,
possibly chaired by Indonesia's President Jokowi, Raza said,
would help ensure implementation of longer-term objectives,
potentially seeing Islamic finance take as much as a 20 percent
share of the financial sector in 10 years time.
An additional layer of more complex measures, such as the
merger of several state-owned Islamic banks, could help raise
that figure to 30 percent, Raza added.
