By Bernardo Vizcaino
| DUBAI, June 3
DUBAI, June 3 A standard contract template for
Islamic inter-bank transactions was launched on Monday as the
industry works to diversify the range of liquidity management
solutions available.
The latest standard is part of efforts being made to
harmonise industry practices by the Bahrain-based International
Islamic Financial Market (IIFM), a non-profit industry body
which develops specifications for Islamic finance contracts.
It is hoped the standard will displace commodity murabaha, a
common cost-plus-profit arrangement in Islamic finance, with a
risk-sharing structure called wakala, that is favoured by
industry purists.
"The main objective of this documentation standard is to
reduce over-reliance by the financial institutions on commodity
murabaha and to encourage greater use of unrestricted wakala,"
the IIFM said in a statement.
Wakala is an agency agreement where an investor authorises
an agent to manage a pool of assets following religious
principles such as a ban on interest and monetary speculation.
Despite being a well known sharia-compliant structure, the
absence of documentation with clear guidance has limited its
broader use, although the industry is being urged to diversify
its money markets transactions.
"The industry will find this memorandum very useful whereby
it explains how the standard is to be used and in addition to
that it provides very comprehensive recommendations," said Ijlal
Ahmed Alvi, IIFM's chief executive.
Islamic money markets have expanded in the last few years
along with sharia-compliant banking asets, which reached $1.55
trillion worldwide at the end of 2012 and are projected to
exceed $2 trillion by 2015, according to Ernst & Young.
Commodity murabaha dwarfs other money market instruments
used, but it also faces opposition from some Islamic scholars on
the boards which oversee banks' activities.
The practice is criticised as not sufficiently based on real
economic activity, a key principle in Islamic finance.
Discontent has even prompted Oman's regulator to go so far
as to ban commodity murabaha altogether, when the Sultanate
released its Islamic banking framework in December of last year.
CONVERGENCE
The wakala standard could also speed-up the convergence of
Islamic finance practices across its various regions, according
to Khalid Hamad Abdul-Rahman Hamad, executive director-banking
supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain and IIFM chairman.
"This much-awaited documentation standard is another
milestone in the standardisation and harmonisation of the
Islamic finance industry."
The new documentation would encourage the industry to
address accounting and regulatory requirements in their
respective jurisdictions, he added.
The Islamic finance industry has its main centres in the
Middle East and southeast Asia, but the regions have for the
most part developed independently of each other.
While this is not the first wakala standard in the market -
a template was launched by Malaysia's association of Islamic
banks in 2009 - the IIFM could benefit from wider geographical
backing.
The IIFM started operations in 2002, founded by the
Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank and the central
banks and monetary authorities of Bahrain, Brunei, Indonesia,
Malaysia and Sudan. Additional members include the State Bank of
Pakistan and the Dubai International Financial Centre.
Last year IIFM launched a standard contract template for
Islamic profit rate swaps, and is currently working on others
including cross-currency swaps and foreign exchange forwards.
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)