BRIEF-X-Trade Brokers DM recommends FY 2016 dividend at 0.32 zloty/shr
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
April 3 Commercial Bank of Kuwait, the Gulf state's fifth largest lender by assets, said a majority of shareholders had approved a plan to convert the bank into a full-fledged Islamic lender, state news agency KUNA reported.
The bank's chairman Ali Mousa Al Mousa was quoted as saying on Wednesday that 85 percent of shareholders had approved the move, adding that the measure would still require further approvals.
"The decision does not take immediate effect - it is just a first step in a legal process involving several studies and approvals."
The bank also said it had received approval to raise 120 million dinars ($426 million) through the sale of subordinated bonds to help in its expansion plans.
The bank's assets rose 7.1 percent last year, reaching 3.9 billion dinars for the 2013 financial year.
($1 = 0.2817 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
March 20 X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski SA (X-Trade Brokers DM):
PARIS, March 20 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said it plans to grow its corporate and institutional banking unit in Northern Europe under a 2017-2020 plan presented to investors on Monday.
* Updates on its multi-option facility with ANZ banking group (ANZ)