July 8 Commercial Bank of Kuwait, the
Gulf state's fifth-largest lender by assets, has received
regulatory approval to issue up to 120 million dinars ($425.8
million) of bonds, as it prepares to convert into an Islamic
bank.
In April, CBK shareholders approved both the issuance of the
subodinated bonds and plans to convert the lender into a
full-fledged Islamic bank, making it the sixth in the oil-rich
country to follow Islamic principles.
The bonds will comply with Basel-III rules, which are being
phased in around the world over the next several years.
Kuwait's central bank issued final guidance on capital adequacy
requirements at the end of June.
While CBK said its conversion would not be immediate, it
would leave Kuwait with only four local conventional banks and
could help tip the Islamic banking industry's market share above
an estimated 40 percent.
Kuwait's five Islamic banks are Kuwait Finance House
, Boubyan Bank, Al Ahli United Bank, Kuwait
International Bank and Warba Bank, the
latter setup in 2010.
CBK is not the first to convert into an Islamic bank, with
Boubyan and Al Ahli having done so previously, but this is
becoming more attractive as the industry's growth continues to
outpace that of their conventional peers.
This month, Malaysia's Agro Bank said plans to convert to
Islamic banking by 2015 remained in place with SME Bank planning
a full conversion by 2018. In Pakistan, Faysal Bank and Summit
Bank also plan to make the switch to Islamic banking.
($1 = 0.2818 kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino and Ahmed Hagagy; Editing by
Kim Coghill)