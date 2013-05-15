SYDNEY May 15 The Kuala Lumpur-based Islamic
Financial Services Board (IFSB) plans to issue a guidance note
for Islamic banks on the adoption of liquidity standards,
warning lenders lack high-quality assets to meet new regulatory
requirements under Basel III.
The IFSB sets global guidelines for Islamic finance,
although national financial regulators have the final say on
their implementation and enforcement.
The Islamic body aims to issue the guidance note in 2014,
having already issued a liquidity guideline in March of last
year, according to an IFSB report released on Tuesday.
A separate guideline on capital adequacy, currently under
revision, will be issued at the end of 2013.
The IFSB will focus on the liquidity coverage ratio of Basel
III, which measures the amount of highly liquid assets held by
banks that can help meet short term obligations.
While the industry is urged to develop instruments to meet
Basel III criteria, the IFSB warned of potential problems when
the standards are phased in over the next several years.
"Liquidity is an area where Islamic banks are likely to be
impacted, principally due to the lack of liquid sharia-compliant
instruments that can meet Basel III's stringent requirements,"
the report said.
According to the IFSB, such instruments would require an
active and sizeable market, the presence of committed market
makers, low market concentration and flight to quality.
To address this need the International Islamic Liquidity
Management Corp (IILM) is preparing to issue sukuk, or Islamic
bonds, in the second quarter of this year.
Currently, most countries have a shortage of
sharia-compliant financial instruments that can be classified as
"Level 1 assets" under Basel criteria, the report said. Sukuk
issued in countries with a sovereign rating lower than AA- would
be unable to meet the requirements for "Level 2 assets".
New instruments would be welcome additions, but they could
also lead to concentration risk to a limited set of products and
place pressure on bank margins and financing rates in a period
of rising borrowing costs, the report added.
The report also outlined the need for regulators to develop
an Islamic lender of last resort as a safety net to promote
stability in the Islamic finance industry.
