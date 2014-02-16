Feb 16 Luxembourg's parliament could pass a bill
as soon as two months from now to facilitate its first issue of
sovereign sukuk, though an upcoming budget vote may delay
approval for five months, a legislative official told Reuters.
Last month, the Luxembourg government presented a bill to
parliament to allow the securitisation of assets for a proposed
sukuk worth 200 million euros ($275 million), part of efforts to
boost the tiny state's Islamic finance
credentials.
Such legislation could be passed in two to four months but
lawmakers will focus on approving the 2014 budget which may
shift the timetable, said Marc Hansen, a member of Luxembourg's
legislature, the Chamber of Deputies.
"We are now waiting for the annual budget in March; this is
now the top priority," said Hansen, who serves as president of
the Chamber's finance and budget committee. "The timeline is
between two to five months."
Lawmakers are now studying the bill's conformity to existing
laws, while the actual structure and issuance of the sukuk
depends on the finance ministry, Hansen added.
The bill identifies three real estate assets to underpin the
Islamic bond.
AAA-rated Luxembourg could pip Britain's ambitions to become
the first Western country to issue a sovereign sukuk. Last year,
Britain unveiled plans to sell a 200 million pound ($335
million) sukuk and it has mandated HSBC to advise on
the deal, giving a "2014-2015" timeframe.
Legal filings show Luxembourg's sukuk would be denominated
in euros and listed on an exchange, but such details are not
final, said Hansen, a member of Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's
Democratic Party.
"The plan is to discuss these - in my opinion euro will be a
strong choice."
Luxembourg's Stock Exchange was the first in Europe to list
a sukuk in 2002; it has since listed 16 with three of them
currently outstanding, said LSE secretary general Maurice Bauer.