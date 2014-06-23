June 23 Luxembourg hopes to adopt a bill before
the summer holidays that would allow it to issue its first
Islamic bond, with the AAA-rated sovereign opening the door to
future sukuk issuance, a filing with the legislature said.
The government requested the legislature's advisory body,
the Council of State, to consider a revised bill on July 1st, so
it can securitise government assets to back a sukuk worth 200
million euros ($275 million).
The time frame could see Luxembourg lose out to Britain in
issuing the first sukuk from a Western nation, but repeat sukuk
issuance could cement a stronger commitment to the Islamic
finance industry.
Britain has mandated banks to arrange a 200 million pound
($336 million) sukuk in coming days, although officials have
previously said this would be a one-off transaction rather than
the start of a regular issuance programme.
Both countries are keen to boost their industry credentials
to attract more business from cash-rich Gulf countries and tap
into the growing market for sukuk.
Luxembourg has sought to build a broader role in the
industry: Its central bank remains the only European member of
the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial Services Board, one of the
industry's main standard-setting bodies, joining in 2009.
It is also the only western country to be a shareholder of
the International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp, a body
which the central bank helped setup in 2010, with its $1.35
billion sukuk programme domiciled in Luxembourg.
Britain's plan to issue sukuk are likely to strengthen its
position as a centre for sukuk business, although the government
drew some criticism for not including any of its six
full-fledged Islamic banks in the mandate.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)