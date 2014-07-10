July 10 Luxembourg's parliament passed a bill
that will allow the AAA-rated government to issue its first
Islamic bond later this year, becoming only the second European
sovereign after Britain to tap the market for sukuk.
The bill allows Luxembourg to securitise three government
properties to back a sukuk worth 200 million euros ($275
million), designed to boost its Islamic finance credentials to
attract more business from cash-rich Gulf countries.
The law was adopted with 55 votes in favour and 5 against,
a parliament spokesperson said late on Wednesday.
A revised bill was presented last month which addressed
issues such as the economic rationale for using sukuk instead of
conventional bonds and clarified its tax treatment, paving the
way for the finance ministry to begin work on the transaction.
"The issuance of the sukuk will be done later this year,"
said Guy Arendt, a member of Luxembourg's legislature, the
Chamber of Deputies.
Luxembourg's finance ministry did not respond to Reuters
requests for comment on its sukuk plans, but such an issuance
would comes on the heels of Britain's own sukuk.
In June, Britain became the first Western country to sell
sukuk, raising 200 million pounds from a five-year deal,
attracting 2.3 billion pounds in orders.
Unlike Britain, which has six full-fledged Islamic banks,
Luxembourg does not have a domestic Islamic banking industry
although that could soon change.
A new Islamic bank, named Eurisbank, is in the advanced
stages of launching operations in Luxembourg, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
"The license process is still in progress, but significant
advances have been made and it should be finalised in the next
few weeks. Capital is firmed up...first semester next year seems
very realistic."
Luxembourg has sought to build a wider role in the industry:
it remains a popular domicile for Islamic mutual funds with
London-based Arabesque registering its new funds in June.
Luxembourg's central bank also remains the only regulator in
Europe that is a member of the Malaysia-based Islamic Financial
Services Board, one of the industry's main standard-setting
bodies.
