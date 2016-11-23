Nov 23 Hong Kong-based Mirae Asset Global
Investments has launched its first sharia-compliant Asian
equities fund, part of efforts to widen its client base and tap
into demand from Islamic investors in the Middle East and
Southeast Asia.
The launch adds momentum to the Islamic funds industry,
which underwent a period of consolidation in recent years but is
now attracting regional firms seeking to penetrate markets from
Saudi Arabia to Indonesia.
The Luxembourg-domiciled fund will be registered in selected
counties while focusing on distribution with local partners, the
firm said in a statement.
"Islamic Asset Management is a growth area within the
investments industry. Sharia compliant capabilities are in fact
required in catering to certain markets and client segments."
The firm is the asset management arm of South Korea's Mirae
Asset Financial Group, it has a presence in 12 countries and
manages over $100 billion in client assets.
Earlier this month, Italian money manager Azimut Holding SpA
said it would jointly manage its Islamic bonds fund with Maybank
Asset Management Group to cater to growing demand for hard
currency Islamic financial products.
Japan's SBI Holdings and the Brunei government have also
launched a sharia-compliant private equity fund focused on
Southeast Asian companies, with a target size of $100 million.
Islamic fund managers screen their portfolios according to
religious guidelines such as bans on tobacco, alcohol and
gambling, in much the same way as socially responsible funds.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)