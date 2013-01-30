SYDNEY Jan 30 Oman's new Islamic banking rules
could encourage the development of a larger pool of sharia
scholars and ultimately help to raise operating standards for
them around the world, according to bankers and scholars.
Last month, the sultanate's central bank released an
extensive Islamic banking rulebook which included provisions for
sharia scholars, such as fit-and-proper criteria and term limits
on scholars' appointment to sharia boards, which decide whether
products and activities obey Islamic principles.
Oman is the last country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council to introduce Islamic banking, but the level of detail in
the rules could help set it apart from the others, and even give
it some influence over global trends in the industry.
"I admire the positive spirit behind many articles in the
law, which aims to achieve a higher level of good governance and
avoidance of conflicts," said Washington-based scholar Muddassir
Siddiqui, president and chief executive of ShariahPath
Consultants LLC.
"Oman came from behind but it is now among the very few
jurisdictions to introduce such a comprehensive set of rules. I
am sure it will inspire others to follow."
The objectives behind the rules include enlarging the pool
of qualified scholars as well as addressing issues of scholar
capacity and conflict of interest, Siddiqui added.
Capacity refers to the amount of time scholars can devote to
each of their board appointments; multiple commitments raise
concerns that scholars may not be able to carry out their
supervisory roles effectively.
In an attempt to build a larger talent pool, Oman's rules
state that scholars can only be appointed for three-year terms
and serve a maximum of two consecutive terms, thus requiring
banks to hire new scholars periodically.
Such term limits are rare in Islamic finance, where scholar
appointments have often been considered long-term or even
permanent.
"I believe this is a good practice as it will provide an
avenue to more scholars to share their expertise in the
deliberation of a sharia supervisory board (SSB)," Mohamad Akram
Laldin, executive director at the Malaysian-based International
Sharia Research Academy for Islamic Finance, told Reuters.
Both Laldin and Siddiqui are members of the sharia standards
committee at the Bahrain-based Accounting and Auditing
Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a
major standard-setting body.
AAOIFI, recognising that lengthy appointments "could lead to
a close relationship which could be perceived to be a threat to
independence and objectivity", recommends that institutions
rotate at least one sharia board member every five years. But
Oman's rules go further by applying term limits to all members.
CALLS FOR REFORM
Oman's rules struck a chord in the Islamic finance community
because loose regulation of scholars is acknowledged by many
people in the industry to be a major weakness, and an obstacle
to growth.
There have been a series of calls for reform in the industry
and AAOIFI has said it will conduct consultations on how sharia
boards operate.
A final draft of its conclusions is not expected to be ready
before the end of this year at the earliest, however, and
analysts warned that it remained to be seen whether Oman's
approach would be adopted in other jurisidictions where
entrenched interests might be reluctant to change.
Some analysts said Oman's rules would need to be
complemented by other initiatives, to avoid potential
bottlenecks forming in the industry.
"A scholar development program needs to be developed in
parallel with this initiative," said Laldin, also a member of
the sharia board of Malaysia's central bank and the
Bahrain-based International Islamic Financial Market.
If young talent cannot be groomed, the available pool of
scholars may not be big enough, turning the rules into a
cosmetic procedure in which the same scholars simply rotate from
one board to another, Laldin said.
Also, for Oman's approach to be adopted elsewhere, it may
have to yield clear, near-term benefits that encourage others to
imitate it.
"Taking into account the experience of Malaysia, when it
ruled that scholars cannot sit on multiple boards, no other
countries followed in imposing a similar restriction," Laldin
noted.
Jamsheed Hamza, senior manager of the Islamic banking
division of Oman's Bank Dhofar, said one likely
benefit of the Omani rules would be keeping costs down.
"The scarcity of scholars as well as the demand for a few
prominent names have taken the SSB cost to a very high level. In
contrast, the restriction by the regulator as well as the
opportunity of grooming more scholars will surely pin down the
cost to a more reasonable level."
In Oman, there will initially be demand for scholars from
eight institutions: two new, full-fledged Islamic banks, Bank
Nizwa and Al Izz International Bank, and the
Islamic windows of six conventional banks.
Each bank will need a sharia board comprising at least three
scholars, who will not be allowed to serve in two competing
Islamic financial institutions within the country.
Oman will also need a sharia board at the central bank level
to manage implementation and monitor adherence to rules, similar
to the set-up in Malaysia, Siddiqui added. He serves on the
sharia board of Oman's Bank Sohar and the Fiqh Council
of North America.
The absence of a central board could cause delays in the
issuance of rulings, duplicate efforts and add to costs for
Islamic financial institutions, he said. A central board could
also facilitate issuance of sovereign sukuk (Islamic bonds),
currently being discussed by the central bank.
