July 15 Islamic banks in Oman are building a
counterparty network for wakala, a sharia-compliant agency
agreement, to use as a major tool for their interbank funding
needs.
A viable wakala market could help Omani banks' profitability
and, if it is imitated elsewhere in the Gulf, challenge the
dominance of commodity murabaha, a cost-plus-profit arrangement
that is popular in other countries.
Last week, a bilateral wakala agreement was signed between
Bank Nizwa, Oman's first full-fledged Islamic bank,
and the Islamic unit of Bank Sohar which allows the
lenders to place surplus funds with each other.
Bank Nizwa is in the process of signing similar agreements
with other banks in Oman, which would help to create a formal
network enabling Islamic money markets to function, chief
executive Jamil Al Jaroudi told Reuters.
"If and when this happens, the volume of transactions would
be representative of the size of the Islamic money market in
Oman.
"Using the concept of wakala as an interbank instrument is
new to Oman and perhaps quite new in some other markets too,
especially those which have traditionally relied upon commodity
murabaha," Jaroudi added.
In wakala, one party acts as agent (wakil) for another; in
wakala sukuk, for example, certificates are issued by an
originator to buy specific assets, which in turn are given to a
wakil for management, who charges an agency fee which can
include a performance fee. The originator undertakes to buy the
assets at maturity at an agreed price.
In the Gulf, use of wakala is dwarfed by the
more-established commodity murabaha, in which a financial
institution agrees to purchase merchandise for a client and the
client promises to buy it from the institution at an agreed
mark-up.
Commodity murabaha faces criticism from within the industry
for not being sufficiently based on real economic activity, a
key principle in Islamic finance. In December, as Oman became
the last country in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council to
adopt Islamic finance, it issued regulations which banned
commodity murabaha.
By removing an interbank tool available to Oman's Islamic
banks, the ban threatened to make their liquidity management
more difficult.
In April, Oman's central bank granted Islamic banks a
one-year relaxation of rules on the amount of foreign assets
which they can hold, to give more time for Islamic financial
instruments to be developed domestically.
While future wakala volumes are difficult to estimate, the
network would include non-Omani lenders, said Mohammad Haris,
head of Islamic banking at the Islamic unit of Bank Sohar.
"Sohar Islamic does intend to sign similar wakala agreements
with Islamic banking institutions both locally and outside Oman.
We have already signed master wakala agreements with many
Islamic windows and banks."
In June, a standard wakala contract template was launched by
the Bahrain-based International Islamic Financial Market, a
non-profit industry body which develops specifications for
Islamic finance contracts.
