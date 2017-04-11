Metlife adds to CEO succession pool with new appointments
June 15 Metlife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, announced added responsibilities for some of its senior executives, adding to the pool of potential successors to its chief executive.
April 11 Pakistan's capital market regulator plans to streamline rules for issuing Islamic bonds, providing local firms with alternative funding options as demand for sharia compliant products continues to outstrip supply.
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has proposed amendments to its 2015 sukuk regulations to make the process easier and cheaper for issuers, with a two-week public consultation on the amendments until April 24.
"SECP shall finalize the amendments soon after the completion of public consultation," spokesperson Bilal Rasul told Reuters.
"This is a fairly quick process, it tends to be completed within a week or two."
Amendments include waiving mandatory underwriting when the purpose of issuing sukuk is to repay existing debt and reducing the minimum number of underwriters from two to one.
Pakistan has seen strong growth of Islamic investment funds which has fueled demand for sukuk. Islamic mutual funds held 242.7 billion rupees ($2.3 billion) in assets as of December, or 37 percent of the total.
Around two-thirds of assets in the country's voluntary pension system are now managed under Islamic principles.
The SECP also wants to emphasize the use of special purpose vehicles for sukuk issuance, a common practice in other sukuk.
It would also align the definition of sukuk with that of the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), a global standard-setting body.
The regulator has also asked the stock exchange to submit its own set of proposals to reduce the costs of both market making and issuance of sukuk. ($1 = 104.7000 Pakistani rupees) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)
NEW YORK, June 15 A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body.
MOSCOW, June 15 A placement of shares in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot had been planned for this week but was put on hold due to market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.