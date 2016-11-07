Nov 7 A global body for Islamic finance is
developing a standard for centralised sharia boards to provide
guidance for strengthening corporate governance and increasing
the consumer appeal of sharia-compliant financial products.
The move is the clearest indication yet that the industry is
shifting away from self-regulation, an approach whichS proved
flexible in its early years but which is now regarded as an
obstacle to further growth.
A standard on centralised sharia boards is one of the main
themes covered at the annual conference of the Accounting and
Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions
(AAOIFI), being held in Manama this week.
AAOIFI is conducting a preliminary study drawing on the
experience of countries that have already implemented
centralised sharia boards, the Bahrain-based body said in a
statement ahead of the event.
The new standard could be ready by early next year,
according to Farrukh Raza, a board member of AAOIFI's board of
governance and ethics and managing director of Islamic finance
consultancy IFAAS.
Central sharia boards could improve the take-up of Islamic
financial products and address differing approaches across
institutions, some of which have been regarded as liberal, Raza
said on the sidelines of the conference.
Islamic banks have traditionally established their own
internal sharia boards, employing scholars to rule on whether
their products are religiously permissible.
This has spawned divergent practices among Islamic banks,
making it difficult to develop homogeneous transactions that are
cheap and quick to structure.
The approach is also prone to criticism of conflicts of
interest, something the industry can ill-afford at a time when
it wants to tap a wider audience beyond its core base of
religiously-sensitive customers.
In a centralised model, a national body such as a central
bank or capital market regulator establishes a sharia board that
is independent from financial institutions.
This body can provide both guidance and oversight, and serve
as an arbitrator providing final rulings in the event of
disputes among sharia boards of Islamic banks.
The centralised model is increasingly being adopted across
the industry, with Oman and Bahrain having established national
sharia boards in the past year. The United Arab Emirates and
newcomer Kenya have also proposed setting up similar bodies.
Malaysia, Indonesia and Pakistan have centralised sharia
boards, but the way in which they operate can vary.
The new standard aims to help define those roles and
responsibilities, addressing issues such as optimal board
composition, fit and proper criteria of scholars, as well as
enforceability of rulings.
The work comes a year after AAOIFI revamped its internal
structure by appointing 50 members across three technical
boards, which included the creation of the board on governance
and ethics.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)