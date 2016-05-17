JAKARTA May 17 Suriname's Trust Bank hopes to
complete a conversion of its operations to Islamic banking by
the end of this year, becoming the first full-fledged Islamic
bank in South America, its chief executive told Reuters.
This week the bank received approval in principle from the
central bank for the transition, as it aims to expand financing
to small businesses and build stronger commercial links with
Muslim countries, said Chief Executive Maureen Badjoeri.
The lender, which decided on the transition in June of last
year, is being advised by the Jeddah-based Islamic Corporation
for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private
sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank.
Trust Bank is also in discussion with ICD for the latter to
take a strategic stake in the bank after the transition is
completed, Badjoeri said on the sidelines of the annual meeting
of the Islamic Development Bank being held in Jakarta.
Islamic finance follows religious principles which forbid
involvement in activities such as gambling, tobacco, alcohol,
and the charging of interest.
Suriname, perched on South America's northeastern shoulder,
is the only country from the Western hemisphere to be a member
of the IDB group, joining in 1997.
